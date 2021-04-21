MENU

April 21, 2021

Bob Ortiz and Freddy Granillo on Painting the Mural for April 24 Artwalk

Furniture maker Bob Ortiz and artist Fredy Granillo discuss the outdoor mural Fredy and Vanna Ramirez will begin to paint inside of Robert Ortiz Studios at 207 S. Cross Street in Chestertown, MD.  The public is invited to see the painting process during the Spring Artwalk being held Saturday April 24 from 10-4PM.  When completed the mural will be 10 ft tall by 9 ft wide and be mounted outdoors at Bob’s Studio.

Below is a map showing all the locations and participants in the Chestertown Spring Art Walk.

