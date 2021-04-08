Wye River Upper School’s Ron Vener Appointed to YMCA Advisory Board

Ron Vener, the Athletic Director at Wye River Upper School, has been chosen to join the advisory board of the Queen Anne’s County YMCA.

As part of the advisory group, Vener will provide leadership by working with local staff in the community to help support the branch’s strategic direction and identify and address community needs.

Vener says that he was honored to be recommended to the advisory board and is excited to expand on the existing relationship he and the school have built with the YMCA. “Wye River Upper School has had a long-standing relationship with Victoria Velton and Robbie Gill of the Queen Anne’s YMCA for many years,” says Vener. “We are excited to continue our relationship with the YMCA to help our students to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” says Vener.

Vener’s experience with youth and his ties to the community made him a natural choice for a position on the advisory board. According to Derek White, Executive Director of the YMCA of the Chesapeake, one of the goals of the group is to continue to be impactful in the realm of serving youth by creating a partnership with local schools to include water safety as a part of their physical education programs. “Vener was identified by the community as a prominent figure who can further these goals with his significant experience as an athletic director and coach,” says they White. Vener will also play a part in the YMCA’s annual campaign by identifying individuals who can help provide financial support for the organization’s programs and operations.

With more than 26 years of experience in education, Vener, who joined Wye River Upper School in 2012, holds a B.S. in Health and Physical Education, and an M.S in Instruction and Curriculum. Aside from his duties as Athletic Director, Vener also serves as Director of Transportation and Director of Buildings and Grounds, and teaches a course in personal finance. Vener also coaches with the BSP Blacksox travel ball organization based in Centreville.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville, MD, approximately 20 minutes from the Bay Bridge. For more information, contact Tracie Spence at 443-262-8294.