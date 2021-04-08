Op-Ed: Mayor Cerino Will be Missed by Tom Herz

“You can just call it ‘The Center’, man.” Mayor Cerino gently corrected me when I properly referenced the Cerino Center, a downtown building named in his honor. This small, humble gesture is emblematic of the Mayor I had the pleasure to serve with for the past 14 months. It is the core of the man I have the privilege to call a friend.

A lot will be said about Mr. Cerino in the coming days, but we must not forget how we got to this moment.

Small town politics is a rough business. We all know this. And those of us who serve in public office put our personal relationships, careers, physical and mental health in peril. We should commend him for openly and forthrightly explaining why he left.

Mr. Cerino exemplified what public service should be: humility in the face of vicious opposition, compassion for those he served, unwavering commitment toward a better future for every resident present and future.

He handled controversy and attacks with dignity and returned callousness with respect. Mr. Cerino may not have agreed with your opinion, but you could count on being heard.

Aside from the Town Charter and Code of Ordinances, there is no manual for how to proceed in public life. You must somehow figure it out while travelling at speed. One must forge a path while navigating personal agendas, age-old rivalries and consuming mountains of information that come from all directions. In my experience, there is precious little help or coaching as you go along.

I was lucky to have Mr. Cerino act as an advisor (dare I say, mentor) to me. He did so in a forthright and fair-minded way by setting aside his own interests to help me, a new council member, understand the depth of whatever issue was at hand. I always left our meetings feeling heard and better informed for knowing his perspective. I look forward to continuing this relationship as he transitions from being our Mayor to private citizen.

His leadership in Chestertown and on the Town Council will be missed.

Tom Herz serves on the Chestertown Town Council representing Ward 2.