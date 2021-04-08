Kent Ag Center’s Annual Auction

Come support the Kent Ag Center at their annual auction, happening this Saturday, April 10th at 10 am. The Silent Auction begins at 10 am and the Live Auction will begin at 11 am, at the Kent County Fairgrounds, 21349 Tolchester Beach Rd. Chestertown. The auction will be held in the Dairy Barn and Auction Ring, rain or shine. All local and state rules regarding COVID-19 will be followed, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Many exciting items have generously been donated by local businesses! Some of the items include; farm to table meals kits, a variety of local foods; beef, cheese, wine, and seafood. Also plants, shrubs, bushes, mushroom compost, stone, mulch, a sunset cruise, a half day fishing charter, a goose hunt, use of a dumpster, a pet memorial stone, a truck bed Rhino liner, stainless steel sink, stainless table, commercial meat tenderizer, a photography session, a tablet,a tooth whitening kit and a great variety of gift items and certificates for business and restaurants. Visit the Kent Ag Center Facebook page for photos of items.

There will also be home and farm hardware for sale including eye bolts, braces for corners, handles, gate latches, hinges, and turnbuckles, etc. Sales of the hardware and Auction benefit the Kent Ag Center, which directly supports the Kent County Fair and 4-H in Kent County. Coffee and lunch will be available for purchase. If you have any questions, you may contact the Ag Center at (410) 778-1661 or kentagcenter@gmail.com.