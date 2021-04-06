Rural Futurist Headlines 2021 Talbot County Business Appreciation Summit

Dr. Connie Reimers-Hild, certified futurist and owner of Wild Innovation Consulting, will be the featured speaker at the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s VirtualBusiness Appreciation Summit, which will be presented via Zoom on April 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Reimers-Hild will focus on the bright future and tremendous economic opportunities available for those who live in rural America. She will also set the stage for the announcement of the Talbot County Community Impact Awards honoring businesses, non-profit organizations, projects, and individuals who have made a significant impact on Talbot County in the past year.

“The unique strengths of a place like Talbot County provide a strong foundation for a future characterized by innovation, growth, prosperity, and well-being,” says Reimers-Hild. “We create our future in the present moment, and I look forward to connecting with leaders in Talbot County who are committed to pursuing their desired futures.”

Reimers-Hild has been on a mission to help leaders and organizations create greater prosperity for themselves and their teams. Her career path has combined a 25-year career at the University of Nebraska with 20 years of entrepreneurship and family life.

In her final administrative position as the executive director (Interim) and chief futurist with the Rural Futures Institute (RFI) at the University of Nebraska, Reimers-Hild worked with leaders from a broad range of companies including Microsoft and Google, as well as numerous communities, universities, and small businesses to reimagine the future of rural people and places. She also developed methods to measure the exponential impact of rural areas to demonstrate their value in a global society. Reimers-Hild predicted the Rise of Rural in 2015, a trend now being fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now in its 12th year, the Business Appreciation Summit has become a much-anticipated event for Talbot County’s business community. In 2019, five community impact awards were presented to businesses and community projects. Winners included Frederick Douglass 200 Committee, Out of the Fire Restaurant, RAUCH inc., Talbot Mentors, and Wylder Hotel. Kelley Phillips Cox of Phillips Wharf Environmental Center was awarded the Community Impact Award for an individual. The 2020 event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to this event all year,” says Cassandra Vanhooser, director of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism. “It’s powerful and uplifting when Talbot County’s business leaders come together to acknowledge the people and projects that have made a difference in the community.”

The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism hosts the Business Appreciation Summit together with the Talbot County Economic Development Commission. This virtual event will be offered free of charge, though registration is required.

For more information and to register, visit talbotworks.org/business-appreciation-summit/or call 410-770-8000.