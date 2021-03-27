WC-ALL hosts Matthew Swanson & Robbi Behr April 15

WC-ALL winds up the Learn at Lunch programming for 2020-2021 with a special presentation by Chestertown-based husband/wife team Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr. They spend ten months of every year making books and raising kids in their barn/home/studio on Queen Street. They spend every June and July, however, in a remote corner of the Alaskan bush, running a small, family-owned commercial salmon fishing operation.

In this highly visual presentation, Swanson and Behr will present their new picturebook, Sunrise Summer—a biographical recounting of their daughter’s first season as a member of the family fishing crew—and will talk about the process of creating a book, set-net fishing, off-the-grid living, free-range parenting, creative collaboration, and strategies for grizzly bear avoidance. Q&A to follow.

Author/illustrator duo Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr are the creators of the critically acclaimed middle grade mystery series Cookie Chronicles and The Real McCoys, and the picture books Babies Ruin Everything, Everywhere Wonder, and Sunrise Summer (April 2021). When not advocating on behalf of local schools, giving talks on creative entrepreneurship, or pulling salmon from the Bering Sea, they live in the hayloft of an old barn on the Eastern Shore of Maryland with their four kids and one dog.

This event will take place at noon on Thursday, April 15th, 2021, via Zoom. The title of the talk is “Little Picture Book on the Tundra.”This event is free of charge but attendance is limited. To join the Zoom meeting, check the WC-ALL website ( https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/index.php) for details.