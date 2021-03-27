Spring Nature Play Trail Debuts at Pickering April 2

Pickering Creek Audubon Center will debut its Spring Nature Play Trail on Friday April 2nd. The trail begins near the Pickering Creek Welcome Center and loops through the nearby wetland boardwalk, woods, and pond loop. The trail features fourteen stops that encourage kids and families to explore nature through short fun activities. The trail is self-guided, and in both English and Spanish. At each stop, learn about nests by following interactive signs with prompts like, “Many eggs are brown, to help them camouflage with the ground so predators don’t eat them. Pick up three brown things before the next sign!” Each location asks kids and families to engage a different sense as they explore nature around them.

“The Spring Nature Play Trail is a great way for families to get outside during spring break and enjoy a pleasant walk at the Center as spring begins to unfold,” says trail designer Sammi Ocher. “Buds are getting ready to burst, birds are picking nest locations, early spring flowers are emerging, and frogs and toads are beginning to sing.” The trail will be in place from Friday April 2nd through Sunday April 18th and coincides with area school’s spring break. Keep an eye on the weather and remember boots as it has been a wet winter and puddles are one of spring’s promises.

After enjoying the Spring Nature Play Trail, further explorations lie beyond, with over four miles of trails and several beautiful vistas over Pickering Creek and the Center’s expansive wetlands, Pickering Creek has miles of trails for exploration and enjoyment.

Pickering Creek’s Trails are open daily from 7am to 7pm during this spring. There is no admission fee. Guests are asked to carry masks and wear them when passing each other on trails, restrooms facilities are limited at this time, so plan accordingly. For all our guidelines please check:

https://pickering.audubon.org/ visit/planning-visit