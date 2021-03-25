Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 25

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases remain at 1,214.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.25%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 403,982, an increase of 1,382 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 3 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 8,032.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.59% (unchanged from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 25.23% of Marylanders and 32.37% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 12.77% and 20.99% respectively.

• To pre-register for a vaccine appointment (including for the mass vaccination clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury), visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 42 straight days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland increased by 4 in the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 919 people hospitalized — 696 in acute care and 223 in intensive care.

• With 7,215 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were above 85% capacity, which was at 7,000 beds.