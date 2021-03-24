Kent County Chamber of Commerce Seeks Nominations for Community Excellence Awards

The Kent County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce nominations are now open for the 2020 – 2021 Community Excellence Awards. Nominations can be submitted online at www.kentchamber.org.

The annual Community Excellence Awards recognize businesses, non-profits, community organizations, and individuals who, during the past year, have excelled at serving and making a positive impact in our community.

“The Chamber Community Excellence Awards are a great way to recognize and celebrate the wonderful impact that our leaders, businesses, and organizations have on the community. We hope you will take the time to nominate those you feel are deserving,” says Bryan Matthews, President of the Kent Chamber.

Anyone may submit a nomination for a business, non-profit, community organization, or individual. Nominees do not need to be based in Kent County, but Kent County residents must benefit from the nominees’ services. Self-nominations are welcome and there is no restriction on the number of nominations one can submit.

Four Community Excellence Awards will be presented to businesses, nonprofits, or community organizations and one Community Excellence Award will be presented to an individual. Factors that nominations should be based on include, but are not limited to, community service hours committed, money fundraised or capital projects completed to benefit residents within Kent County, support showed towards vital community institutions, projects that improve the environmental and ecological well-being of the county’s landscape, innovation in pivoting operations to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Friday, April 9. To submit a nomination and learn more about the Community Excellence Awards and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.kentchamber.org.

About the Kent County Chamber of Commerce

With more than 300 member businesses, nonprofits, and individuals, the Chamber is Kent County’s premier business-to-business facilitator. Through our many unique programs, events, and advocacy, we provide a platform for leaders from the private, public, and non-profit sectors to engage with each other to grow their respective organizations for the ultimate benefit of Kent County and its residents.