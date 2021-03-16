Spy COVID-19 Daily Update March 16

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.
Key points for today
• Kent County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,164.
• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 4.41%.
• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 394,716, an increase of 658 in the last 24 hours.
• In the last 26 hours, 23 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,896.
• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.96% (+0.11 from yesterday).
Vaccinations
• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 20.44% of Marylanders and 25.67% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 10.89% and 19.26% respectively.
• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine
• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c
Positivity Rate
• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 33 straight days and has been below 4% for 23 days.
Hospitalizations
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland increased by 28 in the last 24 hours.
• There currently are 805 people hospitalized — 592 in acute care and 213 in intensive care.
• With 6,722 total patients in staffed beds, hospitals yesterday were below the 85% capacity guideline, which was at 6,892 beds.
