Talisman Therapeutic Boots Up For Derby Event

Talisman’s Derby committee is not able to literally put their heads together, but that Is not stopping the group from planning this year’s version of the organization’s signature event. Each year at TTR’s Derby Live! old and new friends gather together for a great party complete with dinner, mint juleps, bourbon tasting, horses, and hats. The 2021 event will be different.

This year the organization is asking friends and supporters to be the ones to jump the hurtle and join the party online. Guests can sip a mint julep (recipe available), enjoy fried chicken delivered by local restaurants (although it may not be quite the same as Chef Dave’s), and bid online on the wide variety of interesting and valuable auction items, all from their own porch.

From April 17 until May 1, guests can view and bid on auction items that range from restaurant certificates to Treat the Cook after months of quarantine cooking, experiences, beauty services, memorabilia, and more.

The hat contest is a GO again this year. Women and men can compete for the prize for the best hat by posting their millinery finest on the organization’s Facebook page.

This year, as in every other year, the Derby event provides the funds to support scholarships for many young riders and veterans, to feed the herd, to maintain the Grasonville farm, and to pay the counselors and instructors. As TTR faces the challenges of keeping the doors open, the ability to do that depends as always on our friends and supporters, who need to jump the jumps from a distance, not in person.

To join the party, to bid register online at www.talismanfarm.com. Then put on a hat, mix the mint juleps, and watch the final bids come in on May 1st.

Talisman Therapeutic Riding is a 501C (3) organization that serves those who can prosper by the talismanic healing nature of horses with the guidance of professional therapists and instructors in a peaceful farm setting. The 30-acre farm is located at 172 Blue Ribbon Lane in Grasonville. For more information, go to www.talismantherapeuticriding.org