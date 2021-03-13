Kevin Hines’ Art of Wellness Addresses Youth, Older Adults

The Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness video series is continuing on Thurs., March 25, with a focus on youth and adolescents, and again on Thurs., April 8 focusing on older adults. All events are free and take place from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. The seven-part series began March 11 and continues through June, and is offered to mental health and substance use professionals as well as the public.

Kevin Hines is an award-winning filmmaker who survived a suicide attempt after jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge and lives by his motto, #BeHereTomorrow. More about Kevin Hines is at kevinhinesstory.com.

Hines will connect with participants after each video to moderate a live question and answer session along with regional guest moderators with expertise in each video’s focus. March 25 panelists include Maryland Coalition of Families Family Peer Support Specialist Heather Baginski, and Youth Engagement Specialist Brendel Mitchell. Hines will join mental health advocate and educator Kim Burton for the April 8 session on older adults.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention states that on average one person dies by suicide every 13 hours in Maryland. Other Art of Wellness dates and focus areas are Apr. 22, general community; May 13, impacted families of suicide and mental health; May 27, people working from home; and June 10, men and the male perspective.

The Kevin Hines: The Art of Wellness free video series is made possible through funding from the Behavioral Health Administration and with the sponsor support of Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency, Channel Marker Mental Health and Wellness Support, and Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc.

Pre-register for the March 25 event at bitly.com/hinesmarch25 and the April 8 event is bitly.com/hinesapril8. Registration links for upcoming video series dates will be posted on Mid Shore Behavioral Health’s Facebook page and website, with more information at abettermaryland@midshorebehavioralhealth.org.

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) regional Core Service Agency serving Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. MSBH is one of Maryland’s largest CSA, with primary responsibilities including community planning, management, and monitoring of publicly funded medically necessary mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, and the aging population. More about MSBH is at midshorebehavioralhealth.org.