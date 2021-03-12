CRHC Foundation Announces New Officers and Members

The Board of the Chester River Health Foundation has announced its 2021officers and three new members.

Richard Barker of Chestertown has been elected chairperson of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “It is an honor to participate in the Foundation’s work to raise funds that make possible new and replacement medical technology and equipment, capital projects and employee scholarships that enhance the exceptional quality of health care services that our hospital provides the community,” said Barker.

Barker announced the Foundation Board’s new slate of officers. They are Jane Hukill, vice chairperson; Kenneth Kozel, president; Mary Burton, secretary; Charles Lerner, assistant secretary; and JoAnne Hahey, treasurer.

Additionally, three new board members were elected to serve their first three-year term: Bronwyn Jones, MD, of Galena; Robert Roth, Esq., of Chestertown; and Elizabeth (Libby) Woolever of Chestertown.

“Our new members provide a wealth of diverse experience and talents,” said Barker. “With their efforts, the Foundation will be well-poised to charge ahead in support of the hospital’s transition to the new, Maryland Rural Hospital model, later this year.”

Dr. Jones, a retired Johns Hopkins radiologist, brings over five decades of health care experience and a strong interest in supporting UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Woolever is a 45-year resident of Chestertown and serves as director, Corporate Communications/creative for the LaMotte Company. She also has served as a trustee of a private foundation, giving her extensive experience in the development, review and award of significant grants related to health, education the environment and arts.

Roth, managing partner of the Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, P.C., Washington, D.C. office, has more than 35 years’ experience in health care law. He advises hospitals and other clients on matters arising under Medicare and Medicaid, focusing on payment, compliance and licensing issues. He has served on the board of directors of other nonprofits and is looking forward to supporting the Foundation and its mission.

“The Chester River Health Foundation Board consistently demonstrates strong support for health care excellence for our community,” said Ken Kozel, president and CEO, UM Shore Regional Health. “We are pleased that our new board members have committed to share their time and talents with us and we look forward to the board’s continued unwavering support as we embark on transforming healthcare in our region.”

For more information about the Foundation’s efforts, please contact Maryann Ruehrmund, executive director, 410-810-5660 or visit the Foundation’s website at www.umcrhf.org.

