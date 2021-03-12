Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company Reports SBA Round 2 PPP Results

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to report that it is in the process of assisting over 71 businesses obtain loans during Round 2 of the Small Business Association’s Payroll Protection Program. The funds disbursed by Chesapeake to these businesses, the majority of which are located in Kent County, will help them retain employees and maintain operations. The number of employees impacted by these loans will total545.

Robert Altieri, President and CEO of Chesapeake, said, “We are extremely proud to help so many businesses and their employees in such a difficult, trying, and unpredictable time. Small businesses are the foundation of our community, and they continue to be a beacon of hope. Our community bank continues to step up to the challenges presented by the pandemic and I am proud of our staff.”

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is committed to providing area residents and business owners a full suite of financial products and an unparalleled level of service. For more information, visit www.chesapeaketrust.com or call 410.778.1600.