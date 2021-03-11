Remembering Officer Brian Sicknick, his Dachshunds and Figgs Ordinary by Tom Timberman

As many may recall, Officer Brian Sicknick of the Capitol Police Force, was killed during the insurrection in January. However, what is probably not known, is how he spent his off-duty time. He was devoted to the rescue and care of abandoned or mistreated Dachshunds. He himself adopted two, one old and blind and the other young and healthy.

One of his neighbors in Northern Virginia described a scene, she saw almost daily. Brian would come home, change out of his uniform and walk his two dogs. He carried the blind Doxie from tree to tree, while the other, took care of business on his own.

A group of Chestertown animal lovers were struck by this story and what it said about Officer Sicknick, himself, sadly underscoring the tragedy of his death. They decided to create a Brian Sicknick Memorial Fund and donate it to an appropriate organization.

For those who have enjoyed excellent coffee and delicious gluten free baked goods at Figgs Ordinary in Chestertown, it was no surprise that Ingrid Hansen, its founder/owner, was an early and enthusiastic supporter. She named her business after a much loved Dachshund, now deceased.

After considerable research, the All American Dachshund Rescue non-profit, of Sheridan, Arkansas, was selected as the best possible recipient. A zoom presentation to its Board will take place in about 10 days.

For those who would like to learn more about the great work this organization does, its website is: allamericanrescuedachshund.org.