For All Seasons Asks Community to Support Give With Your Heart Campaign for Annual Heart & Music Virtual Event

For the past 11 years, For All Seasons has reached out to the community in March to support its Heart & Music fundraising event. Time and again, Heart and Music has raised over $80,000 for its mental health and rape crisis services. This year, instead of its traditional in-person Heart & Music event, the organization is hosting a weeklong virtual “Give With Your Heart” campaign beginning Sunday, March 21.

“During this unprecedented year, we have delivered over 30,000 clinical visits and seen over 1,100 new cli­ents. The cost to care for each client leaves a coverage gap that can only be met with the community’s support. This year we are asking you to reimagine our fundraising efforts to help us raise these critical funds as we keep everyone safe and healthy. Our online campaign will capture the heart of our community – using the power of song, personal stories, and giving – through our beloved heart wall,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

Each day between March 21 and March 31, For All Seasons will share a video featuring its friends, clients, and staff on its social media and a virtual giving wall. The videos will showcase individual stories of mental health and the importance of reaching out for help. The culminating video, to be released on March 25, will be a special song from For All Seasons very own Heart & Music cast. The “Give With Your Heart” 10-day virtual campaign will underscore the importance of mental health and community connection and the impact it has on all of us.

Photo: For All Seasons staff shares inspiring messaging about supporting mental health services to promote its weeklong virtual “Give With Your Heart” campaign beginning Sunday, March 21. From left to right, back row: Kathy Langrell, Client Services Supervisor and Omar Bolden, Client Services Specialist. From left to right, front row: Carly Burton, LCSW-C, Licensed Clinician; Beth Anne Langrell, CEO; and Jenell Sutton, Assistant Supervisor Client Services.

“Mental Health affects everyone, whether it is our own struggles or struggles experienced by our family, friends, or coworkers. No one is immune and the pandemic has only exasperated the struggles we all face today,” adds Langrell.

Follow For All Seasons Facebook page @forallseasonsinc to see videos and to participate in the “Give With Your Heart” campaign or visit For All Seasons website at forallseasonsinc.org. For All Seasons is also looking for individual and business sponsors for the online event. Sponsorship includes recognition during the 10-day campaign. For sponsorship information, contact Katie Theeke, Director of Marketing and Communications at 443-796-6028.