The Garden Thyme Podcast Release March Episode

When the Pandemic gripped the world in early 2020, the rates of gardening and purchasing backyard chickens soared. For many families, the uncertainty of finding staple foods at the grocery store gave way to the resurgence of raising backyard chickens and growing a garden. Likewise, with millions of Americans working from home, having a garden and raising a backyard flock not only provided a family activity but it also transitioned into a stress reliever. In this special episode, we are joined by the University of Maryland Extension Poultry Specialist Jon Moyle. We invited Jon to give the cockadoddledoo details on raising backyard chickens. Jon and Jenny cover information such as basic chicken biology, basic needs, and protocol for keeping poultry at home. More importantly, Jon discusses important facts homeowners should consider before taking on their own flock. To learn more about backyard flocks, visit the University of Maryland Extension Small Flock Production website. To register your flock through the Maryland Department of Agriculture click here.

Photo credit (Jon Moyle): Thor was a Light Brown Leghorn. He was proud of his ability to protect his flock of hens, (I have the scars to prove it) and he met his demise to a raptor.

Timing:

To listen to the podcast visit https://www.buzzsprout.com/687509/episodes/8072155

Native Plant of the Month (Spicebush- Lindera benzoin) at ~30:59

Bug of the Month (Multicolored Asian Lady Beetle) at ~35:53

Garden Tips of the Month at ~38:31

