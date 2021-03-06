Chesapeake Lens: Sunrise at Thomas Point Light by Wilson Wyatt

The last of the iconic Chesapeake screwpile lighthouses still in its original location, the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is one of the Bay’s most beloved landmarks. It is accessible only by boat and staffed by volunteer docents. This award-winning image precisely captures its both its beauty and purpose: to keep marine traffic moving safely up and down the Bay at all hours of the day. Sunrise at Thomas Point Light by Wilson Wyatt at Annapolis Shoals.