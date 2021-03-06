Publisher’s Notes: Neil King and Jeff McGuiness, One Year of COVID, and Spy Support

Since the Chestertown Spy started twelve years ago, I’ve been profoundly humbled by the number of gifted writers who have generously contributed their talents to this nonprofit education-driven news portal. Their articles, columns, and essays have been extraordinary gifts to the Mid-Shore community in understanding and enjoying the public affairs, arts, and culture of this remarkable region.

With that in mind, I want to draw special attention to today’s Saturday feature, entitled “Statues and Fields” by Neil King, Jr. After a distinguished tenure as the Wall Street Journal’s foreign affairs editor, the new Eastern Shore resident shares his impressions on Frederick Douglass’s legacy, slavery, and the Mid-Shore’s unique landscapes that are part of that narrative. It is a masterful piece of writing.

Working in tandem with Neil is the stunning photography of Jeff McGuiness. After a career practising law in Washington, D.C., Jeff has now returned to his first love of taking pictures after retiring to St. Michaels. And through an unique moment of serendipity, Jeff found himself teaming up with his new neighbour Neil in what I hope will be the first of several collaborations.

To complement this team effort, the Spy has designed an entirely new format to present such stellar work. Devoid of ads and other possible distractions, our new Saturday feature column has been created with larger fonts, sharper images, and more generous white space to match this powerful long-form content. I think you’ll enjoy this new approach.

In other news, it is with mixed emotions that the Spy acknowledges this month our first anniversary of covering the COVID pandemic on the Mid-Shore. While it is affirming to note the unprecedented increase of readers who turned to the Spy for our daily corona-related news and data, it can in no way replace the pain and financial hardship caused by this devastating health crisis. I would once again like to thank the Spy’s public affairs editor, John Griep, for his steadfast commitment in covering this complicated story from its earliest beginning on the Shore to the present with such selfless dedication. The entire Spy community will be forever grateful for his reporting.

Likewise, I also want to thank Jim Dissette for his leadership of the Chestertown Spy. Returning to his old role of editor in the midst of the pandemic, which corresponded with the Spy’s dedicated coverage of the Blacks Lives Matter movement in Kent County, was not an easy homecoming. And yet with the help of Jim’s graceful and sensitive approach under these challenging circumstances, the Spy was able to maintain its unique mission during these very trying times.

March also marks the beginning of the Chestertown Spy’s spring appeal to readers. I will need to apologize in advance for the inevitable “pop up” ads and email solicitations that come with this kind of campaign. But at the same time, it is important for the Spy to periodically remind our growing audience that we do indeed need modest support from its friends to keep this mission going.

Our campaign starts in earnest next week but for those motivated to support the campaign now, please use this link for an electronic donation or personal checks can be sent to The Chestertown Spy, c/o MSCF, 102 East Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601

Dave Wheelan

Publisher