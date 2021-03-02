The Artists’ Gallery Features Mary Ellen Mabe in “Signs of Spring”

During the month of March, The Artists’ Gallery will feature fresh and exciting new work by Mary Ellen Mabe in “Signs of Spring.” In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen says, “In March, we are all waiting for signs that the long winter is over. We cherish warmer days and increased sunshine, but March is fickle and sometimes sends us backward to snow and freezing temperatures. Spring arrives though, and the world rejoices!”

Mary Ellen Mabe is a long time member of the St. Michaels Art League and was a five year participant in the Avalon Foundation’s Arts in Easton Banner program. She has successfully juried into the annual Local Color Show in Easton, sponsored by The Working Artist’s Forum, winning a Judges Award of Excellence in both 2015 and in 2018. Mary Ellen also participated in the juried Oxford Fine Arts Show three times and was awarded a second place in the Mountain Maryland Community Quick Draw competition as part of Mountain Maryland Plein Air. She has been fortunate to study with many well respected artist/teachers from the Eastern Shore, and from other parts of the country. In 2015, Mary Ellen was admitted to the Working Artists Forum and became a partner in The Artists Gallery of Chestertown, Maryland in 2019.

“As a girl, I thought that a new box of 64 Crayola crayons was much more than a school supply. It was a world of color and possibilities. Today, a new tube of paint is a treasure and a joy. Color is integral to my passion for art and my life.” In this series of oil paintings, Mary Ellen says, “I strive to give viewers a feeling of appreciation for color in both linear and atmospheric perspectives. Laying down compatible colors next to each other in warm and cool tones wakes up a painting and helps the viewer define a pleasing harmony and a picture that speaks to them.”

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery and meet the artist on Friday, March 5th, during extended hours that evening. Work by Mary Ellen Mabe will be featured throughout the month of March. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www. theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.