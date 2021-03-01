Spy Interview: Comptroller Peter Franchot on Tax Season, COVID-19 Stimulus, and Md.’s Economy

During a Friday visit to Easton, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot spoke via videoconference with The Spy.
Franchot talked about Maryland’s tax season, which began Feb. 12; the state’s COVID-19 stimulus checks, processed by his office; and how Maryland’s economy looks after nearly a year of the pandemic.
This video is about 18 minutes long.
