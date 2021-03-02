Kidney Health Practice Joins UM Shore Medical Group

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) welcomes a new practice, UM Shore Medical Group – Nephrology, effective March 1, 2021. Formerly known as the Kidney Health Center of Maryland, UM SMG – Nephrology is located in Easton at 5 Martin Court and includes five providers: physicians Anish Hinduja, MD, Christina Turner, MD and Adam Weinstein, MD; and nurse practitioners Michelle Dennis, CRNP and Mary Kate Williams-Feldman, CRNP.

UM SMG – Nephrology offers a complete range of consultative, diagnostic and treatment services, including comprehensive renal function evaluation, kidney stone management, hypertension management, fluid and electrolyte management, diet and medication management, dialytic therapies (peritoneal and hemodialysis) kidney transplant evaluation and post-transplant care.

In addition to the Easton location, UM SMG – Nephrology providers see patients by appointment at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown and Dorchester, and at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown. Dialysis services are provided at Davita Dialysis Centers in Easton, Cambridge, Denton, Chestertown and Queenstown; Peake Healthcare at The Pines in Easton; and UM Shore Medical Centers at Easton and Dorchester.

“Kidney disease is more prevalent than many people realize – it’s estimated that one in seven adults has kidney disease, with older adults having an even higher rate, said Timothy Shanahan, DO, medical director, UM Shore Medical Group. “We are delighted to welcome this excellent kidney health team to UM Shore Medical Group and we look forward to new opportunities for closer collaboration between nephrology and other SMG practices, such as endocrinology and cardiology.”

UM Shore Medical Group includes 21 medical practices with office locations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Specialties are: behavioral health, cardiology, the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, diabetes and endocrinology, ENT, sinus and hearing, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery and sleep medicine, oncology services, pain care, palliative care, pediatrics, primary care, pulmonary care, radiation oncology, rehabilitation, surgical care, urology/continence and pelvic health, women’s health and wound care.

To make an appointment to see a UM SMG – Nephrology provider or request more information, please call 410-820-9823.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.