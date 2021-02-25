Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Feb. 25

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 1 to 1,109.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.33%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 379,466, an increase of 976 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 16 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,623.

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.74% (-0.06 percentage points from yesterday).

Vaccinations

• The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 12.97% of Marylanders and 22.16% of Kent County residents; second dose rates are 6.68% and 9.04% respectively.

• State Vaccine Information Page: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine

• Vaccination Site Search: https://maryland.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/nearby/index.html?appid=0dbfb100676346ed9758be319ab3f40c

Positivity Rate

• The state’s 7-day average positivity rate has remained below 5% for 14 straight days and has been below 4% for four days.

Hospitalizations

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Maryland dropped by 8 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 952 people hospitalized — 709 in acute care and 243 in intensive care.

• Hospitals remained at high capacity overall yesterday, with 7,202 patients in staffed beds, a bit above the 85% capacity threshold (7,047 beds).