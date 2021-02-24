Edsall Joins UM SMG – Primary Care

Renee Edsall, MSN, CCRN, FNP-C, will join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care in Easton on March 1, 2020. She joins the provider team that includes Carolyn Helmly, MD, Kevin Tate, MD, Shirley Seward, CRNP and Katelyn Chapman, CRNP.

Edsall brings diverse experience in the UM Shore Regional Health landscape to her new role. Her most recent positions include senior clinical nurse, interim manager of the Emergency Department at UM. During her nursing career she also has served as a nursing instructor at Chesapeake College, a clinical research specialist, and a staff nurse in UM Shore Medical Centers at Easton and Dorchester emergency, intermediate and intensive care units.

Edsall’s awards include the 2020 UM SRH Nursing Excellence Award for Mentorship and Advocacy and UM SRH Employee of the Year in 2010. Her educational credentials include a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of Maryland, a master’s from Salisbury University and a post-master’s certificate in family nurse practitioner from Wilmington University.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.