RiverArts: Programs to Keep Our Community Connected

“The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it.” So said Moliere. In that spirit, RiverArts has sought to come up with creative ways to overcome the limitations created by the pandemic. It continues to explore new ways to bring people together virtually and act as a force to help keep our community inter-connected and thriving.

Early on, RiverArts began offering its now popular Salon series, which continues in March with a literary theme. These get-togethers promote deeper connections by inviting speakers of note who speak on a broad range of topics from art to climate change to life-long learning to the African American experience here in Kent County. Questions and conversation are encouraged. Tuesdays, 5-5:45pm.

More recently, RiverArts has begun offering monthly Artists’ Roundtables. Gallery Director Sue Wilson hosts, providing peer-to-peer support and a place for local artists to share ideas and experiences. Again, a broad range of topics are explored, such as how to frame, price, and sell artwork, and navigating the “new normal.” Fourth Wednesdays, 6-7pm.

The RiverArts Photography Club meets every Thursday at 7pm. Participants of all experience levels are encouraged to share their work and provide each other with helpful feedback. To sign up, email Steve Kane at srkane@gmail.com.

Classes are offered virtually, providing instruction on basic techniques in a broad range of media.

The newest addition to the offerings is a “Flash Exhibit” called Imperfection. This online show will offer an opportunity for artists of all ages to share their work with the community in the context of the times in which we are living. In the spirit of “it’s the journey, not the destination,” artists are invited to describe their creative process. Artists may register for free and submit up to two pieces of original artwork in any media. The deadline for registration is March 1. To register go to

Selected March Events:

March 2: Salon with Kent County Public Librarians: Looking Back discuss the library’s upcoming “Look Back” art contest and Read Across America Day. 5-5:45pm

March 3: Pop Art, Coloring for a Good Cause: A Collaborative Project Via Zoom. 12 – 1pm.

March 9: Salon with Yolanda Acree, author and founder of Black Minimalists: Mindful Simplicity. 5-5:45.

March 11: Paper Cityscapes with Rose Leff. 5-8pm.

March 16: Paper Flowers with Pearl Uva, 6-7pm.

March 16: Salon with screenwriter, playwright and poet Robert Earl Price: Poems of Resistance, 5-5:45pm.

March 23: Salon with Dr. James Allen Hall: Discover Louise Gluck, America’s Nobel Laureate, 5-5:45.

Chestertown RiverArts’ mission is “growing community, creativity, and connection through the Arts.” Visit online at www.ChestertownRiverArts.org, or connect by phone at 410.778.6300 or email at info@ChestertownRiverArts.org.