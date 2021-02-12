ShoreRivers Seeks Elizabeth Brown Memorial Internship Applicants

ShoreRivers seeks applicants for an exciting, hands-on, 10-week summer internship experience in the environmental field. This internship for a rising college junior or senior or recent college graduate is supported with a $2,000 stipend by the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Fund.

ShoreRivers is a nonprofit organization that protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. With offices in Easton, Chestertown, and Galena, Maryland, the organization serves as an advocate for the health of our rivers and the living resources they support. Programs promote environmental awareness of the essential role local rivers and streams play in the community, the issues that threaten their health and vitality, and solutions that must be implemented to preserve them.

The summer intern will provide programmatic support for our Midshore region and participate in a variety of activities including restoration, water quality monitoring, outreach, and education. By the end of the program, the intern will complete a Maryland boater safety certificate and become familiar with handling a boat; gain training in scientific water quality monitoring equipment and protocols; and develop a variety of other skills and experiences.

Photo: Elizabeth Brown was dedicated to clean water, engaging others with their rivers, and serving as an environmental steward in every way. She brought enthusiasm and joy to every task as an esteemed colleague and a beloved friend, and we miss her dearly.

Location: Virtual and in the field in the Choptank, Miles, Wye, and Easterns Bay watersheds, with occasional travel throughout the ShoreRivers region. Office based in Easton, MD.

Dates: Minimum of 10 weeks between May and August; start and end dates are flexible.

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30; with occasional evening and weekend work.

Stipend: $2,000 provided by the Elizabeth Brown Memorial Fund.

To Apply: Please send a resume and cover letter to Ann Frock, OfficeKeeper, at afrock@shorerivers.org no later than February 26, 2021. Before applying, please visit ShoreRivers.org to learn more about ShoreRivers and the requirements of this position.

Interviews will be conducted by Zoom in March and an intern will be selected and notified no later than March 15, 2021.

ShoreRivers believes that swimmable, fishable, clean, and safe rivers are for everyone in our communities. ShoreRivers is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes all applicants.

