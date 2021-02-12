Radcliffe Creek School Hearts Chestertown

Due to Covid-related concerns, Radcliffe Creek School is offering their “Friends of Radcliffe Day” as a town-wide event.

Complete with hearts!

This year RCS students have created small wooden valentine hearts with words of kinship and positivity inscribed. They will be hung from trees, fences, parking meters throughout the town.

If you find one, take it home as a gift from the Radcliffe School family!

Bravo to RCS for these gifts of warmth and kinship!