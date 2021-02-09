The Talbot County Garden Club Winter Lecture Series to Feature Eric Groft

Eric Groft, principal with Oehme, van Sweeden Landscape Architecture and a Fellow of American Society of Landscape Architects will present a lecture on the New American Garden Style on the Eastern Shore on Tuesday, February 23 at 11 a.m. via Zoom

The event is sponsored by the Talbot County Garden Club as part of its winter lecture series and is free and open to the public.

Groft will showcase how his work embodies sustainable and ecological practices while focusing on human connectivity and beauty. His design solutions optimize ecological sensitivity and manage life-cycle costs with features such as living roofs and walls, and stormwater capture and re-use.

To register, go to talbotcountygc.org or through Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/3avjMhj.

The third and final lecture in the series is scheduled for March 24 and will feature a speaker from C-Change.

About the Talbot County Garden Club

The Talbot County Garden Club was established in 1917 to enrich the natural beauty of the environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, fostering the art of flower arranging, maintaining civic projects, supporting projects that benefit Talbot County and encouraging the conservation of natural resources. Noteworthy projects include maintaining the grounds of the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot Courthouse, Talbot Library, the fountain and children’s gardens at Idlewild Park and numerous other gardens and activities. There are currently a total of 109 active, associate and honorary members.