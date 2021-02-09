NAMI to Offer Free Course for Families of People Living with a Mental Illness

The ongoing stresses and anxieties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue to severely affect not only those with a mental health condition, but also their loved ones. How can we help? NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Kent and Queen Anne’s Affiliate is offering Family to Family, a free NAMI 8-week course on Zoom, every Tuesday evening from March 2nd through April 20th, 2021, 6:30 to 9:00pm. This course will help with:

Managing crises, solving problems and communicating effectively;

Taking care of yourself and managing stress;

Developing the confidence and stamina to provide support with compassion; and

Finding and using local supports and services, and up-to-date information on mental health conditions and treatments.

An extensive set of educational materials will be provided for those who enroll in this free course. The course is designed as an opportunity for family members and caretakers of those with a mental illness to learn more about mental health conditions and to better be able to care for their loved one, while keeping their own lives in balance. Enrollment is now open; pre-registration is required, so please contact us at Namikentandqueenannes@gmail.com, or call 443-480-0565.