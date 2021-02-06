Chesapeake Lens: Tonging for Oysters on Leadenham Creek by Wilson Wyatt, Jr.

In Wilson Wyatt’s own words: “The waterman’s boat materialized slowly, silently, almost ghost-like, through the fog, just beyond the shoreline grasses. I watched the waterman work his tongs skillfully to retrieve oysters from the shallows. It was like viewing a past tradition unchanged by present time.”
