149 Gunston Students Claim High Honors & Honors for Second Quarter of 20-21 Academic Year

The Gunston School recognized 149 students for earning High Honors and Honors for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 academic year. To earn a place on the High Honors list, a student must have an academic average of 93 percent or above and effort grades of satisfactory, “S” or above. To earn Honors, a student must achieve an 88-92.99 average and effort grades of “S” or above.

High Honors Grade 12: Isabella (Bella) Adams, Avy Aubin, Brianna (Brie) Barrett-Kennedy, Lily Berntsen, Helen Boone, Maxmillian (Max) Brady, Lydia Davis, Kayla Flood, Glynis Gardner, Olivia Hershey, Hyunseok (Luke) Lee, Emma McClary, Orion (Rion) McCluskey, Ethan Nuessle, Adison (Adie) Parish, Campbell Parkhurst, Lydia Periconi, Marion Riddle, Sean Riley, Emily Ryon, Charles (Charlie) Shifrin, Henry Shifrin, Christian Walker, Lillian (Lilli) Ward, and Hannah Worth.

Honors Grade 12: Zachary (Zack) Anderson, Hannah Beckman, Kenneth Bonuccelli, James Fordi, Reagan Gessford, Samuel (Ranger) Hightower, Erika Lee, Aidan Myers, Sydney Nittle, Joseph (Brennan) O’Connor, Jack Pigman, Joshua (Josh) Sanford, Severin Schut, Henry Sheets, Colin Ward, and Yi (Lily) Zhang.

High Honors Grade 11: Sofia Angarita, Lucy Bamford, Joshua (Josh) Campbell, Charlotte Cook, Benjamin (Ben) Cunningham, Jian (Daniel) Dang, Isabella (Bella) De Leon, Ashley Escobar, James (Jimmy) Fraser, Nina Friedman, Georgia Gillespie, Evelyn (Evie) Hagan, Paige Holmes, Aidan Ireland, Colin Lang, Juyoung (Ju) Lee, Rui (Spencer) Liu, Abigail (Abbey) Miller, Magdalena (Maggie) Miller, Adam Papadopoulos, Summer Salos, Matthew Sharpless, Danielle Simmons, Jude Smith, and Andrew Steele.

Honors Grade 11: Curtis (Andrew) Baughman, John Brady, Gracie Callahan, Anastasia Clair, Robert Crow, Ava Duvall, Nora FauntLeRoy, Morgan Garner, Kallena Kemp, Neva Lawrence, Samantha LeCrone, Alexis (Lexi) Meiklejohn, Alexandrea (Lexi) Norman, Leonardo (Leo) Santoboni, Tessa Schut, Nicholas (Nick) Scribner, and Ashton Seaman.

High Honors Grade 10: Nicholas (Nick) Abell, Zachary (Zack) Adams, Madilyn (Maddie) Algier, Olivia Amygdalos, Thomas (Tom) de los Reyes, Jennie LaTorre, Zacharia (Zach) Mozher, Elizabeth (Lane) Parkhurst, Damian Rene, Isabelle Requena, Andrew Rich, Brielle Tyler, and Yining Wei.

Honors Grade 10: Kelby Booth, Julia Buchanan, Katelyn (Kate) Campbell, Nicholas (Nick) Ceruolo, Charles Evans, Alanna Grace, Catherine Hansen, Natalie Henry, Cooper Hightower, Sarah (Eli) Ireland, Paget Kellogg, Paige Kroncke, Julia McClary, Carl Melander, Nathan Porter, Julia Reed, Mekonnen Sahle-Selassie, Finnegan (Finn) Theeke, Liam Thomas, Autumn Watson, Oliver White, and Jiacheng (Jason) Ye.

High Honors Grade 9: Zoe Buzzelli, Allie Fitzgerald, Trevor Green, Colin Hallmark, Jessica Hammond, Abigail Houseknecht, Samantha Jayne, Maren Kneeland, Lucas LaFleur, Madison (Madi) Lutz, Frederick (Wil) Mertes, Caitlin Myers, Tilghman Overton, Joanna Riley, Ava Runz, and Jessica White.

Honors Grade 9: Turner Day, Liam Dickey, Caeden Harrison, Samantha (Sam) Keith, Arnold (Ben) Lutz, Anna Jayne Murphy, Joshua (Josh) Nuessle, Lilah Paddy, Katherine (Kate) Porter, Kayla Raley, Luke Roser, Jonah Smith, Isabella Taylor, Arielle Tyler, and Jackson Wood.

