Chestertown Lions Club Supports One School, One Book Program at Garnett Elementary School

Chestertown Lions Club members present a check for $2,000 to fund the “One School, One Book Program” at Garnett Elementary School. The program was supported by a 50/50 funding effort of the local Lions Club and the charitable foundation of the Eastern Shore District 22B. We really appreciate the generosity of the Lions Club District 22B to support this very worthwhile project.

Every student (265) at the Garnett Elementary School and the entire staff received a copy of A Boy Called Bat, by Elana Arnold. Families are encouraged to read and discuss the book together at home. Activities are provided each day at school to enhance and enrich this shared reading experience. The program will run the entire month of February.

Photo: L-R: Ms. Heather Davis, a parent running the reading program, Ms. Brenda Rose, Principal of Garnett Elementary School, Lion Mary Lou Pagella, President of the Chestertown Lions Club presenting the check, and Lion Fred Sherriff, Club Service Chair.

For information about local projects the Lions Club supports reach out to Mary Lou Pagella at mlpagella@me.com.