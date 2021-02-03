February Artisan Show at The Artists’ Gallery

Throughout the month of February, The Artists’ Gallery will feature a variety of lovely, handcrafted work from their collection of artists from the Eastern Shore and beyond in their Annual Artisan Show. Included in this show will be beautiful clay works including handcrafted coasters, mugs and bowls and wood fired vases, as well as original works in wood, jewelry, recycled glass, leather goods, silhouetted night lights, sushi boards, and much more. The artisans featured in this show hail from the Eastern Shore and across the nation. Many pieces are the result of annual pilgrimages to the Baltimore American Craft Show, where gallery partners have a chance to meet the artists and examine their work firsthand.

The public is invited to visit The Artists Gallery throughout the month of February to explore the crafts on display during their Annual Artisan Sale. The Artists Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. Due to Covid, please note that masks must be worn while visiting the gallery.

For more information about The Artists Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com, www.facebook.com/6goodpainters, or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.