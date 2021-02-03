Susan Shue Joins UM Shore Medical Group-Women’s Health

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Women’s Health recently welcomed Susan Shue, a certified nurse midwife, to its team. Shue joins providers Javier Cajina, MD, Palak Doshi, DO, Audrey Drummey, MD and Barbara Keirns, MD, as well as nurse practitioners Jennifer Dyott and Dale Jafari, and certified nurse midwives Molly Bernish and Sunny Granger in providing obstetric, gynecologic, surgical, and prevention and wellness care to women of all ages throughout the five-county region. Shue will be seeing patients in Easton.

Shue comes to Shore Medical Group from Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, where she worked as a labor and delivery nurse. Prior to that, Shue worked as a perinatal nurse at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia, a regional perinatal center for the southeast.

Shue’s educational credentials include a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from Frontier Nursing University, a master’s in clinical nurse leadership from Augusta University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in gender studies.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.