Kent County Departments of Tourism, Economic Development Announce Merger

Kent County, Maryland now has one command center for economic growth and tourism—the new Department of Economic and Tourism Development. Established to provide a comprehensive support strategy to the Kent County business community, this new department is a one-stop shop for everything the public needs to start a business, grow a business, build a brand, network, and continue attracting visitors, residents, workers, and new businesses to Kent County.

Guided by Director Jamie Williams, the Department of Economic and Tourism Development aims to attract new businesses to Kent County, help them get off the ground, and then promote them to a regional audience. “For Kent County, it made sense to have one department. We have synergies we can and should be taking advantage of,” says Williams. “This new structure allows us to combine and capitalize on our skill sets. We can serve our business community better through this alliance.”

The new department will be dedicated to delivering a clear message: Kent County is a great place to visit, live, work, and start or expand a business. Jana Carter, Tourism Manager shared “As a native, it’s beneficial being able to build collaborative relationships and on-the-ground opportunities for new businesses; sharing a vision for what makes this place special”. “People say it’s good to be a big fish in a small pond. In Kent County, the fish are all the same size—and swimming in the same direction.” Once fully staffed, the new department will be additionally supported by an economic development manager, an administrative assistant, and local interns.

Williams shares Carter’s commitment to the county and to helping local businesses grow and thrive. “Having lived and worked here since I was 18 years old, the most rewarding part of my job is the relationships I’ve built with local businesses and community leaders,” Williams said. “It means I can help people solve problems, help them work through issues, and in a bigger picture way, I can be a part of working to pass local and state legislation to support the business community. I love what I do.”

About Kent County, Maryland

Founded in 1642, Kent County is located on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland. With boundaries formed by the Chesapeake Bay and the Chester and Sassafras Rivers, it is a water-oriented region of small, vibrant towns, close-knit communities and miles of arable farmland. Kent County is located just east across the Bay from Baltimore, and is less than a two-hour drive from Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Annapolis and Northern Virginia. For more information, to learn how Kent County supports local businesses, or to plan a visit: www.kentcounty.com