January 26, 2021

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

COVID-19

Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 26

Editor’s note: As the COVID-19 pandemic moves into the recovery and vaccination phase, we are adjusting our daily update to focus on several important statistics detailing how local counties are faring in the pandemic, as well as the long-term trends for key statistics.

Key points for today

• The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.64%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points. The positivity rate has generally been declining since Jan. 5 after a general increase that began in late October.

• Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 6.35%, down 0.42 percentage points from yesterday.

• More than 7% of Kent County’s population has gotten a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Letters to Editor

  1. Cecil County has dozens of available vaccination appointments. I live in Kent Co. but will be vaccinated in Elkton on Thursday.

