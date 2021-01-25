Chestertown’s Equity Advisory Committee Steps Up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Equity Advisory Committee, part of the 16-month plan Chestertown Unites Against Racism addressed their progress during their second meeting on January 12 and the January 19 town council meeting.

Chestertown Unites Against Racism was passed by the Chestertown Town Council as a resolution to promote racial equity in September 2020.

The newly formed Committee is designed to educate the community about its history of race relations; pursue legislative reforms that address systemic racism in the Town of Chestertown; and promote unity, equality, and inclusivity amongst all residents.

Committee members are John Queen, Chairman; Kate Livie, Secretary; Brandy Barrett; Thomas Hayman; Vic Sensenig; Ruth Shoge; Reverend Robert Brown; Jen Baker; Latoya Johnson; and Bishop Ronald Fisher.

“Personally, I’ll say this: the Council and Mayor’s picks for committee members according to their skill sets, resources, and their connection to the community is one of the most well-rounded boards of been on, It’s refreshing to see this many perspectives,” says Committee Chairman John Queen.

And more perspectives are on the way as the Committee reaches out next month to the Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA).

“There are a lot of moving parts to this plan,” Queen says. Currently, their agenda plans for diversity and cultural training sessions, community dialogue with Washington College’s SGA, a series of historic videos highlighting the history of Black churches, police brutality, the history of lynchings, and the gentrification of parts of Chestertown. An introductory video and Chestertown Black Churches are currently in production.

Queen says he is pleased that focus on the Committee’s formation and goals have not been lost to the twin topics of the pandemic and politics. The Committee chairman seeks more community engagement, suggestions, and discussions to advance the group’s mission.

Here, Ward 4 Council Member Meghan Efland describes how the Committee is structured and its relationship to the town government. John Queen updates the council on their progress.

The Committee invites public comments during their monthly meeting. Participants will be given two minutes and must provide a current address within city limits, ward of residence, and council representative.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 9m 2021 at 7 pm. Links to the meeting, will be posted on their website. To find out more about the Equity Advisory Committee Chestertown Unites against Racism, go to their new website here.

This video is approximately 5 minutes in length.