Letter to Editor: Don’t Expect Harris to Resign

Anyone suggesting GOP Rep. Andrew P. Harris might actually resign his seat in Congress is excessively optimistic.

With his record in public office of right-wing extremism, Harris arrogantly thinks he’s correct 100 percent of the time. He doesn’t acknowledge criticism. Even members of his staff have been known to argue that you’re wrong if you call his office with a complaint.

His mostly rural, mostly conservative core voters—Eastern Shore and parts of Harford, Baltimore, and Carroll counties—express solid support for his positions, his votes, and his misbehavior, including, I’m sure, his recent handgun escapade in the Capitol and his seditious vote on January 6 to nullify Biden’s convincing victory in the presidential election.

In 2018 and 2020, District 1 Democrats heavily supported energetic, well-informed, well-funded congressional candidates; both lost badly to Harris, but we are not to blame.

No, indeed! The blame lies with the Democratic majority in the Maryland General Assembly, the ones who redistricted (“gerrymandered”) our state to provide for a single, guaranteed-safe-for-the-GOP congressional district (out of eight).

Harris is the result.

Grenville Whitman

Rock Hall