Doncella Wilson Joins MSBH Board

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc.’s board of directors recently welcomed Doncella Wilson of Denton, Md. as a newly appointed director. Wilson joins 17 other directors serving four-year terms in a voluntary capacity.

Wilson is a State of Maryland board-approved licensed master social worker with more than 15 years serving in human services, which includes her current position as the Kent County Local Management Board Systems of Care Coordinator. She received an associate’s degree in human services from Chesapeake College, and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work from Salisbury University.

Wilson is a Kent County resident who has committed herself to highlighting the local history of African Americans on the Eastern Shore and celebrating the contributions of African Americans past and present. She is one of the creators of the 100 Men of Distinction annual celebration, which honors African American men on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Wilson volunteers on numerous boards, including Sumner Hall, Mannie Scott American Legion Post 193, His Hope Ministries, and the Caroline County Arts Council. She was appointed by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to serve on the Uninsured Employers Fund Board for four years beginning in 2015 and is currently serving a second term. Wilson began to serve a five-year term as an elected Denton Town Council member in 2017.

“Watching my parents work in partnership and treating people kindly has followed me through all my endeavors and into my volunteer work,” said Wilson “I’m grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of the Mid-Shore through my work on the board.”

“Doncella’s experience and perspective are great assets for our board,” said MSBH President Ben Kohl, Ph.D., LCSW-C. “She is helping to forward our mission to continually improve behavioral health services for Mid-Shore regional residents through effective coordination of care.”

“Doncella adds to the clinical and cultural competency of our rural behavioral healthcare delivery system,” said MSBH Executive Director Katie Dilley, LCSW-C. “We’re grateful for her service in supporting a community-focused, cost-effective, accessible system to serve the community as a whole.”

MSBH’s board of directors includes diverse and engaged individuals representing multicultural audiences, financial businesses, faith-based organizations, law enforcement, health care, housing development, and homeless services. Members participate in steering the nonprofit in accordance to its mission and vision, and actively participate on board committees.

Mid Shore Behavioral Health, Inc. is a private, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) regional Core Service Agency serving Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. MSBH is one of Maryland’slargest CSAs, with primary responsibilities including community planning, management, and monitoring of publicly funded medically necessary mental health services for children, adolescents, adults, and the aging population.MSBH also serves as the lead agency for the Mid Shore Roundtable on Homelessness, which coordinates homeless services funding in the region, with more at midshorebehavioralhealth.org.