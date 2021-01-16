Harris Announces AmeriCorps Senior Grants to First Congressional District

Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., announced the award of four grants totaling $300,000 to organizations in the First Congressional District from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for volunteering and service. Funds will be utilized to engage Americans 55 and older to help communities increase the capacity of local organizations by recruiting and managing other volunteers. Nationwide, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP engages 200,000 older adult volunteers, retired or not, who serve in diverse roles that may include combatting elder abuse and financial exploitation, opioid abuse/prevention, transportation services, intergenerational education, housing services and more. Specific grant allocations are below:

Maintaining Active Citizens (Salisbury): $75,000 Serving Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties

Upper Shore Aging, Inc. (Chestertown): $225,000 Serving Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties



Congressman Harris issued the following statement:

“As a Member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am pleased to announce the award of these funds to volunteer organizations in my district. Seniors spend countless hours dedicating their knowledge and talent to improving our communities and helping those in need. The First Congressional District has a large senior population, and this funding will bolster their efforts in bettering our local communities.”

For media inquiries, please contact Congressman Harris’ Washington, DC office at 202-225-5311, or contact Walter Smoloski at Walter.Smoloski@mail.house.gov.