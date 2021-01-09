Cabin Fever Film Festival Presents This Beautiful Fantastic

The Chesapeake Film Festival and the Talbot County Free Library are cosponsoring the Cabin Fever Film Festival again this Wednesday, January 13 with This Beautiful Fantastic. When you’re stuck at home due to the pandemic and you have the winter doldrums, take a break and enjoy a rare cinematic gem and Zoom after the show.

Zoom discussion on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7 pm: This Beautiful Fantastic

Set against the backdrop of a beautiful London garden, this contemporary fairy tale centers on the unlikely friendship between a reclusive young woman who dreams of writing children’s books and a cranky widower. Facing eviction over her neglected garden, Bella (Jessica Brown Findlay) meets her grumpy, loveless, next-door neighbor (Tom Wilkinson), who happens to be an amazing horticulturalist.

THE FILM CAN BE ACCESSED FOR FREE ON YOUTUBE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8yhL0lcQ5g&t=479s

THE FILM CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED FOR FREE ON HOOPLA FOR ANYONE WHO HAS A LIBRARY CARD FROM ANY OF THE EASTERN SHORE LIBRARIES.

THIS IS THE WEBSITE GUIDE TO USING HOOPLA: http://www.tcfl.org/eresources/Hoopla_QuickStart.pdf

CARDHOLDERS ARE LIMITED TO 8 CHECKOUTS A MONTH. THE FILMS NEED TO BE WATCHED WITHIN 3 DAYS (72 HOURS) OF CHECKOUT.

NOTE: Use this Zoom Link to join the discussion on Wednesday, January 13 at 7 pm:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83913806633

The Zoom discussions will be led by the Chesapeake Film Festival Director, Cid Collins Walker and Executive Director, Nancy Tabor. Come prepared to have a fun and insightful time!

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Film Office, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Arts Council, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, Karen and Langley Shook, U.S. Small Business Administration, Talbot CARES Small Business Grant and The Ravenal Foundation. Funding has also been provided to the Chesapeake Film Festival from Maryland Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.