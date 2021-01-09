Letter to Editor: Shame on Donald Trump and Andy Harris

The Democratic Central Committee of Kent County condemns the actions of domestic terrorists at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. On a day that expected a confirmation of the peaceful transfer of power – the very basis of American democracy – the actions and words of one deranged person brought harm to our nation. The men and women involved with this assault on our democracy brought shame to our great country. Not since the War of 1812 have we seen our sacred halls of government attacked and desecrated to this extent. In 1814 we were under siege by a foreign invader with allegiance to a delusional king reigning an ocean away. Today in 2021, domestic terrorists, fellow countrymen in fact, stormed our nation’s Capitol under the direction and allegiance to a delusional man two blocks away.

While the perpetrators involved in Wednesday’s violence must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law we must not forget who led them to their actions. Donald Trump has brought great shame to our country over the last four years but his actions and words on January 6 crossed every moral and ethical line. He deliberately and with intent whipped up the emotions of his supporters and set them loose on our nation’s Capitol. The shocking results should not have surprised anyone. Because of Trump’s words and actions, five Americans are now dead, killed because of the terrorist storming. His narcissistic and delusional lies and mistruths spewed solely for his own benefit and without regard for the laws and Constitution of the United State are responsible for these deaths. The dead lie at Trump’s feet. Donald Trump must be removed from office.

To those in Congress who support Trump in his despicable effort to overturn the will of the American people, we call shame upon you. Shame, too, upon the Republican Party that consistently has supported Donald Trump and stood by as he has sullied the laws and reputation of the United States. We heap special shame on our deplorable representative, Andrew Harris. With total disregard to the laws and customs of our country, he has embraced the president’s lies and has consistently lied himself. We call on him to resign.

Pamela White, Chair

John Carroll, Vice Chair

Kent County Democratic Central Committee