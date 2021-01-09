ShoreRivers Welcomes New Board Members

ShoreRivers recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors: Scott Budden, Nick DiPasquale, and Barbara Boyd. This volunteer group includes scientists, farmers, educators, business and legal professionals, activists, and public servants. ShoreRivers believes that diverse perspectives on the board make the organization stronger. Each member brings his or her unique expertise, experience, and relationships to the organization, as well as a keen commitment to protect and restore Eastern Shore waterways. As ShoreRivers embarks on 2021 under the new executive leadership of Isabel Hardesty, the governing board plays a pivotal role in prioritizing environmental education, advocacy, and restoration in order to achieve lasting impact in all of the communities it serves.

Budden is the owner and operator of Orchard Point Oyster Company, bringing experience as a waterman and intimate knowledge of our rivers to the table. DiPasquale served as the director of EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program for more than six years and brings extensive knowledge of federal initiatives and policies related to the Bay. Boyd is a founding faculty member of the Marine Academy of Science and Technology in New Jersey and has received Congressional recognition for her environmental achievements.

Ken Shumaker, a current board member, has a very personal motivation for his service on ShoreRivers’ board. “Since my retirement from Shared Medical Systems in Malvern, my cause has been the environment and water (more precious than oil),” he says. “Although my wife, Sue, and I have tried to be good environmental stewards during our temporary time on this planet, our generation is passing on a mess to our children and grandchildren. My kids and grandkids give me hope though that things can improve.”

ShoreRivers also has three dedicated Watershed Advisory Boards for each major watershed within the organization’s territory: SassafrasRiver and Bayside Creeks, Chester River, and the Midshore (which includes the Miles, Wye, and Choptank Rivers, as well as Eastern Bay). Volunteers for each Watershed Advisory Board support the organization’s mission as local, grassroots ambassadors.

New advisory board members who care deeply about their river and their community and are ready to volunteer their time to work for cleaner waterways are always welcome. Please contact your local Riverkeeper if that sounds like you.

Find your Riverkeeper and view lists of Board of Directors and Watershed Advisory Board members at shorerivers.org.

