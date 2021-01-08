Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 8

Maryland added more than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.16%. The rate has been above 9% for six days and above 8% for 11 days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 11 to 822, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5.94%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 299,606, an increase of 3,732 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 43 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 6,047.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 51 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,885 people hospitalized — 1,438 in acute care and 447 in intensive care.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Hospital capacity

The graph below shows the number of COVID-19 and other patients hospitalized each day. The red line marks 85% percent of staffed beds statewide; Maryland hospitals have been near or above 85% capacity for several weeks.

Additional information

• A total of 6,029,482 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,608,591 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 299,606 cases, 28,068 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 9,419 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.