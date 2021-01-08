Adkins Arboretum and the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Present Yarnstorming!

Adkins Arboretum and the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore are partnering to offer a Yarnstorming exhibit from March 6th through April 3rd, 2021. Knitters and crocheters are invited to decorate an Arboretum tree with their creations.

Trees to be decorated are located behind the Visitor’s Center and marked with yarn. If you are unable to visit the Arboretum, you may email Jenny Houghton at jhoughton@adkinsarboretum for photos of available trees.

Yarn art will be installed by appointment only during the first week of March. You can schedule your appointment when you contact Jenny. Your email should include the following information:

Submitter’s Name

Phone #

Email

Address

Brief description of your yarn creation.

FACES hours: Thursday, 12-4:00pm, Friday, 12-4:00pm, Saturday, 12-4:00pm

Contact: Kathleen McCulloch Phone: 443-448-4611 Email: info@fiberartscenter.com