University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Announces First Baby of 2021

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s first baby of 2021 couldn’t wait to step into a new year and made her entrance into the world a few weeks earlier than expected.

Au’Bree Aretter Dior Butler was born at 4:27 p.m. Saturday, January 2, at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Both mom and baby were later transported to the Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton for the rest of their stay.

“Our skilled team members at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, as well as our Kent County EMS providers, are trained for these unique scenarios,” said Sandy Prochaska, nurse manager, UM SMC at Chestertown Emergency Department. “Everything worked just as it should have with mom and baby being transported to Easton in a timely manner.”

Au’Bree was 18.5 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces at birth. Her parents are Brianna Wilmer and Tre’von Butler, both of Chestertown. This is the couple’s first child.

Au’Bree and her family received a basket of gifts from UM Shore Regional Health, including diapers, clothes, blankets, baby bath supplies and toiletries, bibs, pacifiers, books, stuffed animals and a baby thermometer. Au’Bree also received a $100 savings certificate from Shore United Bank.

Welcome to the world, Au’Bree! Kudos to the Chestertown ED Staff!

