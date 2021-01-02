WHCP Radio’s Mike Starling on Cambridge Year in Review

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While WHCP’s Mike Starling might be a bit sore that his community radio station’s plans for its fifth anniversary had to be canceled in 2020, it wasn’t hard for him to see first hand the remarkable impact COVID-19 has had on his community. From the WHCP studios on Race Street, Mike and the station’s team of volunteers have witnessed an unforgettable moment in Cambridge’s history.

That was the reason the Spy turned to Mike to assess 2020 as Dorchester faced the genuine threat of the pandemic while at the same time also processing the full impact of the Black Lives Movement, and more recently, a significant change on the Cambridge council and mayor’s office. Mike also looks to a more promising year in 2021 for downtown merchants and keeping BLM’s spirit going as the city continues to discuss the evils of racism in the community.

This video is approximately twelve minutes in length.