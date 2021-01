Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Jan. 1

Maryland added more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.77%; the fourth consecutive day above 8%.



Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 5 to 742, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5.92%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 280,219, an increase of 3,557 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 47 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,774.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients decreased by 39 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,734 people hospitalized — 1,346 in acute care and 388 in intensive care.

• Of the 53,503 test results received yesterday, 8.69% tested positive; the 7-day average positivity rate was 8.77%.

For additional COVID-19 graphics and links to resources, click here.

Additional information

• A total of 5,761,534 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,538,142 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 280,219 cases, 26,819 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 9,358 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.