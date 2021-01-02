Delmarva Review: Learn to Sail by Donna Reis

Author’s Note: I wrote “Learn to Sail” in a poetry workshop. The assignment was to write about an instance where you misunderstood what was said. Just then a woman poked her head in the door, saying, “I’m dropping off brochures on ‘Learning to Sail.’ I honestly thought she said “Learning to Fail,” and the class burst out laughing. I instantly had my topic for the assignment.

Learn to Sail

When our poetry teacher said

learn to sail,

I heard learn to fail, a course

I would have aced. I failed math

in junior high so badly

I was given a rolled-up, blank

paper at my eighth-grade graduation.

When learning to meditate, I blurted

“I masturbated this morning!”

It wasn’t even true.

I’ve said pummel when I meant plummet,

forsaken instead of forgiven, misgiven

for mistaken, spring instead of fall.

And once I said hate when I meant love.

♦

Donna Reis writes from New York’s Hudson Valley. Her debut poetry collection, No Passing Zone (Deerbrook Editions, 2012) was nominated for a Pushcart Prize. She is co-editor and a contributor to the anthology, Blues for Bill: A Tribute to William Matthews (Akron Poetry Series, 2005), and the author of a nonfiction book, Seeking Ghosts in the Warwick Valley (Schiffer Publishing, Ltd, 2003). She received a MA in creative writing at The City College of New York and an MS in early childhood education from Hunter College. Website: www.donnareis.com.

