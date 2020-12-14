Spy COVID-19 Daily Update Dec. 14

Maryland added more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state has had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for 41 straight days, more than 1,500 cases for 32 days in a row, and more than 2,000 cases for 14 days.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.46%. The rate has been more than 5% for 36 consecutive days, more than 6% for 31 straight days, and more than 7% for the past 14 days.

The number of patients currently hospitalized has topped 1,000 for 28 straight days and has been more than 1,500 for 15 consecutive days.

Key points for today

• Kent County COVID-19 cases increased by 13 to 575, according to the county health department.

• The county’s 7-day average positivity rate is 5.03%.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 236,961, an increase of 2,314 in the last 24 hours.

• In the last 24 hours, 24 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,978.

The Spy obtains information for this chart between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

* Maryland and Cecil County report the total released from isolation.

** For Kent County deaths, The Spy reports its own tally based on the number of state-reported deaths within Kent County facilities and the number of non-facility deaths. For Queen Anne’s County deaths, The Spy reports the total deaths listed on the county’s website. There are discrepancies among state and county statistics concerning total deaths and facility deaths.

Key metrics

• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by 63 over the last 24 hours.

• There currently are 1,742 people hospitalized — 1,338 in acute care and 404 in intensive care.

• Of the 40,010 test results received yesterday, 7.28% were positive. The 7-day positivity rate was 7.46%.

Additional information

• A total of 5,061,387 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maryland; this number does not represent the total number of patients tested as some patients have been tested multiple times. The state reports 2,344,023 people have tested negative.

• Of the state’s 236,961 cases, 23,558 patients have ever been hospitalized for treatment; 8,951 have been released from isolation.

The graph below shows the average positivity rate for the five Mid-Shore counties.